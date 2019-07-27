The Ozarks Technical Community College Richwood Valley Campus is accepting enrollment for its free Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) classes.
The classes provide individualized learning programs for adults who want to prepare for the High School Equivalency (HSE) exam, learn English as a second language or improve their reading, math and writing skills. To be considered for the AEL program, participants must be at least 17 years old and not enrolled in high school. Early enrollment is encouraged due to limited seating.
AEL classes are held in room 126 at the Richwood Valley campus, which is located at 3369 West Jackson Street on Highway 14 between Ozark and Nixa. Classes are offered Monday through Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
To enroll, visit room 126 at the Richwood Valley campus on the first and third Monday of the month at 8:45 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
“Our AEL program is a great option for those who are looking to take that first step toward a better life and more rewarding career,” said Ramona George, college director of AEL. “We’re ready and eager to help these individuals jumpstart their education.”
Established in 1991, OTC’s Adult Education and Literacy program serves more than 900 students on an annual basis. The program’s mission is to provide specialized instruction for students who wish to build or refresh the basic academic skills necessary for success in work and life. For more information about OTC’s Adult Education and Literacy program, visit otc.edu/adulteducation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.