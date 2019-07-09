The Christian County Library Ozark Branch will host a series of government classes with State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, over the course of three Wednesdays in July.
The first two classes are designed for kids in grades 3-8. They will be held July 10 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and July 17 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Parents and grandparents are also invited to attend.
On July 24, Morris hosts a class more geared toward junior high and high school students from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Students will learn how bills as developed and passed through the Missouri General Assembly, how different branches of state government work, the budgeting process, services that state government offers and the importance of voting. Morris stresses that the classes are informational and non-partisan.
Each student will receive a copy of “Do You Know Mo?” a handbook on the Missouri House of Representatives.
In August, Morris hosts a special Thursday evening session for grown-ups.
“Thursday, Aug. 8, is actually for adults. It’s going to be a government class and a listening post,” Morris said.
Attendees can hear a short summary of legislative activities, then Morris will take questions and concerns from constituents. The event takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
You can find out more about the state representative’s government classes by contacting morris at Lynn.Morris@house.mo.gov, or by contacting the Christian County Library at (417) 581-2432.
