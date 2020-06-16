The Ozark School District received almost nine tons of food that went to anyone willing to wait for it on a Wednesday afternoon.
The school district received fresh produce through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families food box program. Drivers lined up in the bus lane at Ozark High School on June 10 and received 20 pounds of produce per vehicle until the food ran out.
Educators and volunteers passed out a total of 880 boxes of food, for 19,600 total pounds.
The produce included strawberries, lettuce, oranges, green peppers, onions, potatoes, squash, carrots and many more.
There are three more produce distribution dates scheduled to happen at Ozark High School each Wednesday afternoon, June 17, June 24 and July 1. There is no income or residency qualification needed in order to receive a box of produce. Pick-up is free from 2-6 p.m. at Ozark High School each Wednesday, but only lasts until the food supply runs out.
On the first day, the supply ran out in an hour and a half.
