Ozark senior Elizabeth Freeman fired a 78 to win the individual championship at the COC Golf Tournament on Thursday at Fremont Hills Country Club.
Freeman separated herself from the pack with a 38 on the back nine. Carthage’s Hailey Bryant, who was runner-up with an 81, matched Freeman’s 40 on the front nine but had a 41 on the back nine.
Nixa freshman Mia Farrar sizzled on the front nine, posting a 37. She had a 50 on the back nine to finish with an 87 that earned her third place.
Ozark’s Katie Marshall and Maddie Greenlee tied for fifth with a 91 and the Lady Tigers’ Georgia Fraser was eighth with a 94.
Ozark won the team championship with a 354. Nixa was third with a 397.
