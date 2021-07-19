One member of Nixa’s Class of 2011 was conspicuous by her absence during the group’s 10-year reunion over the weekend.
Courtney Frerichs was unable to attend, with her final preparations for upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympic Games keeping her understandably very busy. But she was able to exchange hellos over social media with some of her classmates.
“It's definitely sad I’m going to miss it,” Frerichs said prior to the reunion. “My best friend (Erin Townsend) is planning to go and will Face-time me in.”
The plan is also for Frerichs to be able to show off an Olympic medal to her classmates once the Class of 2011 meets again.
Frerichs is two weeks away from her second go-around at the Olympics in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She placed second at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month and was 11th at the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016.
“We're getting to the final-day workouts in these next couple of weeks and we're also trying to understand and learn all the protocols we need to go through prior to heading to Tokyo,” Frerichs said. “It's a much different experience than Rio. You have to be very prepared.
“I feel like a veteran at this point,” she added. “I have five years of international competition under my belt. I'm a much different athlete this time around. Before, I was young and a little bit naive about the transition onto the international stage. I want to use what I learn and grow as an athlete and have that pay off this time around.”
Before and after the U.S. Olympic Trials, Frerichs has been based in Park City, Utah, for altitude training. Park City is 7,000 feet above sea level.
“I’ve been in Park City since April 5. It's almost become a second home,” Frerichs said. “I love altitude training. It's really hard, but we understand it gets us ready for big races. You feel you can't recover at the same rate at this altitude, even going up the stairs feels more difficult.
“Thankfully, I (competed) a year at the University of New Mexico training at elevation, so I had some good experience,” she added. “The first few weeks of altitude training are absolutely draining. Your body is not used to it. There are adaptations that have to be made. Once you get back to sea level, you get a taste of why you're doing it and see that all the hard work was with it.”
Frerichs will not travel directly from Park City to Tokyo. She is set to head to Hawaii this week for her final days of training.
“Tokyo is going to be at sea level. But it is going to be hot and humid. In Park City, I get exposure to the hot temperatures, but not the humidity. That's why we're headed to Hawaii,” Frerichs said. “We’ll do some humidity training and then head to Tokyo.”
Frerichs has vacationed in Hawaii, but will be very aware this trip is no vacation.
“It's going to be interesting to be in Hawaii, compared to when I've gone there on vacation and been on the beach every day,” she said. “My coach picked Hawaii. Ideally, we wanted to be in Japan. But due to the seriousness of COVID and bringing in athletes from all over the world, it would be difficult. Once we knew we weren't going to be able to get that done, we shifted our focus to where we could go to adjust to the conditions. Hawaii is a good option because it's hot and humid and I think it's only five hours behind in the time zone from Tokyo. That will help in the transition, too.”
Competing on the international stage has allowed Frerichs to travel around the world.
“That's one of my favorite parts, it's an added bonus,” she said. “I always thought it would be exciting to study abroad in college. As a track athlete, you're in-season year-round, so that's not possible. My family has been able to travel with me, as well. They traveled to Rio and have been to London for major championships. It's been neat to be able to share that with them.”
Of course, Frerichs’ family will not be able to be with her in Tokyo. Olympic officials long ago announced the Games will be held without fans due to COVID. Her parents, Scott and Kathy, will host a watch-party at their Nixa home.
“We all wish COVID wasn't ongoing and things were normal,” Frerichs said. “We certainly will lose some spectacle of the Games. But we always have to be grateful for the opportunity to compete on this stage. We are so excited to get to compete at all.
“At most competitions since last summer, we have had no spectators or only a handful of people,” she added. “I remind myself I have a job to do and that is to show up and compete.”
Frerichs will also be without her husband, Griffin Humphreys. He also has a track and cross country background, having been a long-distance runner at Columbia Rock Bridge and Missouri-Kansas City. He is an assistant coach at Portland State (Oregon). They have been married for four years.
Frerichs said not having Humphreys alongside her will make for a major adjustment on her part.
“He's been my inspiration and so much of my love for the sport is because of him,” she said. “He knows me better than anyone in the sport. I'm always getting his opinion on things. He's been such an instrumental part of things. Having a partner who fully understands what I'm going through on the hard training days and the sacrifices that have to be made. I have no doubt I wouldn't be where I'm at without him. It's sad he won't be able to be (in Tokyo). He's always been there at the biggest competitions.”
Once again, though, Frerichs is quick to remind herself she is simply thankful to compete.
When the Olympics were postponed a year ago, she kept herself busy by diversifying a bit.
“It was a bit of a process to re-set and there was a grieving period,” Frerichs said. “The last four years every decision my husband, my family and other people in my circle had made was going toward 2020. So, it was really difficult for it not to happen. I had to remember it was out of my control. Once that process shifted, my focus was figuring out how I could grow as an athlete and be extra prepared. As a team, I think we've done a very good job of that.
“We dialed back from the mental side of things,” she added. “There's a certain intensity when you're in the final stages. We knew we could not be in that place for a year. We tackled some things last summer, like weaknesses, we otherwise would have not been able to pursue last summer. I ran a 5K. That's a goal I had put on the back-burner because my primary focus had been on the steeple. The 5K went really well. I had a :12 PR of 14:56. It was seventh all-time on the U.S. list for 5K outdoors. I was excited about that because a big goal of mine is to show I have some range.”
Frerichs was able to return home last summer to attend the weddings of two friends. While in Nixa, she accepted an invite from Nixa cross country coach Lance Brumley to speak to the Eagles and Lady Eagles prior to a practice.
Brumley and Nixa soccer coach Evan Palmer were Frerich’s coaches in high school.
“It was exciting to see the kids working to meet their goals,” Frerichs said. “I enjoyed catching up with coach Brumley. It's been exciting to see his program continue to develop. He did such a great job with our team in 2010 when we made it to State. He made us understand what it meant to run for each other as a team. With that mindset, it pushed me to want to keep running. There is a team side of (track and cross country). Getting to experience that and the way that to us to run for one another, had a big impact on me.”
“I would love to see Courtney on the medals stand,” Brumley said.
Frerichs called her sixth-place showing at the 2019 World Championships, “a disappointment,” and is plenty motivated to bounce back.
“Hopefully, I will be in contention to be on the podium,” she said. “I want to walk away having given it my best shot. We'll see what happens. All you can ask is to be the best version of yourself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.