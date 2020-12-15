Ozark’s Hunter Tennison is counting on the added weight he’s put on to help him get as much as 285 pounds off his back.
Tennison’s plan for his senior season is to be bigger than ever. After earning All-State honors during football season, he reported to the start of wrestling practices at 240 pounds.
That’s up from his previous three seasons, but not quite where he wants to be as he pursues his first State medal at 285.
“I’m trying to gain a little bit more weight. I’d love to be at 250-255,” Tennison said. “I think that’s a manageable weight. I feel like at 250-255 I’ll have my speed and have a little more weight than some of the competition.
“Last season, I came in here weighing 220. I was giving up 50 pounds to some wrestlers,” he added. “There were a couple of times where I’d be late on a shot and then have 285 pounds on top of me. I look back on all my losses and try to perfect what I did wrong so I don’t lose again. I’m hoping by having my weight up this year and another year of experience under my belt that will help me. Also, coach (Tod Sundlie) has taught me some things about how to get out of (under a wrestler).”
Entering Ozark’s trip to Waynesville tonight to face Waynesville and Marshfield, Tennison is off to a 3-0 start. He collected three first-period pins to win the 285 title at the season-opening Francis Howell North Tournament.
Tennison is coming off a junior season in which he was 35-11 and won a championship at the Kinloch Tournament. He was ousted at State in the second round of wrestlebacks.
This will be Tennison’s final go-around on the mat. The three-sport standout is is a prized prospect as a right-handed pitcher and intends to play baseball in college.
Another trip to State won’t quite meet’s Tennison’s standard. He’s eyeing a medal.
“Senior season, I want to show people what I’ve really got,” he said. “I want to go as far as I can and hopefully place at State. Getting up on the podium is what I’m really looking for.”
By the spring the 6-foot-5 Tennison will be looking to trim some weight before stepping onto the pitcher’s mound. That will be the easy part for him, losing weight has never been a problem.
“I (eat) more than most people and it goes right through me with all of the practices and workouts we have,” Tennison said. “I’ve got to keep replenishing so I can stay at 250 for wrestling. Then, when baseball season rolls around I can drop back down to 240.”
