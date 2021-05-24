Little wonder Bella Johnson wasted no time making a big splash for Nixa as a freshman during the Lady Eagles’ march to the Class 4 District 11 championship last week.
Johnson recorded a goal in Nixa’s 8-0 opening-round romp past Joplin and again found the back of the net in the Lady Eagles’ 3-2 title tilt win over Republic. She scored to things up at 2-all and set up Katie Kamies’ winning goal with seven minutes remaining.
Johnson got an exceptionally early intro to soccer from the very start.
“I've played club ball since I was 3 years old,” she said.
The fact Johnson took to soccer so early and naturally was a surprise to her family.
“Neither of my parents played soccer,” she said. ‘I kind of just took it on as my own. I've always loved the atmosphere. I went with soccer and found I had the speed to go with it.”
Johnson looks every bit the part of a future star for the Lady Eagles. Despite missing a month of this season with an ankle injury, her five goals leading up to Sectionals are an impressive start to her career.
“She has spent a lot of time with soccer and you can tell,” coach Evan Palmer said. “Injuries have slowed her down a bit this year. But she doesn't look like a freshman. She's coming on as the ankle gets better.
“She's going to be one of our leaders next year,” he added. “I see her as one of our goal-scorers. We're going to need that in the future.”
“I want to step up and be a starter on this team, that's my next step,” Johnson said.
Johnson has obviously responded well to playing varsity ball for the first time and the pressure of the post-season.
“It's a lot more nerve-wracking, stepping up the plate and the pressure,” she said. “It's a lot faster. I like it and am learning from it. (It’s) incredible to start off my career right off the bat by winning a District championship.”
