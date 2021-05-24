Clever’s Jayleign Flood is going to State in her first go-around running track.
Flood, a freshman, qualified for the Class 3 State Track Meet over the weekend by placing second in the 100 (12.69) and 400 (1:00) and third in the 200 (26.23) in Sectional action at Camdenton.
Flood transferred to Clever from Hurley at the start of her freshman year. She didn’t run track at Hurley in middle school since Hurley doesn’t have a track program.
“Obviously, I didn't know anything about track before this year,” Flood said. “It was very much a learning experience from the start.”
Flood’s progress has been aided by tutelage from her grandfather, Kenny Flood, a standout trackster at Galena during his glory days in the late 1960s.
“He ran the same races I do, so he’s been extremely helpful,” Jayleign said. “He's always told me to get out fast. We work a lot on the blocks and he's told me workouts to do.
“My grandpa always tells me to be comfortable when I'm in the blocks, that if I'm not comfortable you're most likely not going to get out well,” she added. “I try to feel where I'm most comfortable and get out from the same spot over and over so I get out fast.”
Flood’s track career almost didn’t get started.
“I was actually going to do softball,” she said. “But the girls were like, 'Track is so much fun, you should do it.' I thought about doing both, but making softball my primary sport. I played softball when I was a kid. Finally, I made a hard decision and picked track.”
The Lady Jays’ 4 x 400 relay of Flood, Riley Britton, Kierstin Maddox and Rylee Lansdown placed second (4:16). Britton took third in the 800 (2:28).
On the boys side, Grant Pellham placed fourth in the 400 (51.57).
Britton is also a freshman. She didn’t start this season with plans to make it to State.
“I did good in track my seventh- and eighth-grade years. But it was surprising when we started racing this year and we did good,” Britton said. “I didn't think we would be doing so well.”
Another Clever freshman, Chloe Smith, won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Mid-Lakes Conference Meet.
