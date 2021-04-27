Ozark freshmen Blaire Pace and Ashya Thompson are responding well to being teamed up with Lady Tigers senior standouts Sydney Johnson and Anna Hitt
The foursome won the 4 x 200 relay in 1:46.98 at Willard’s Jason Pyrah Invitational last week.
“They’re willing to put in the work and work hard for the relay,” Johnson said. “We’ve done a good job encouraging them and helping them through things. It’s nerve wracking as a freshman running with good athletes. They’ve done a good job stepping up to the plate. They know what to do now.”
“It’s all about adapting to each other and it’s been a really good experience,” Pace said. “Having them cheer me on to push me has been good.”
Pace and Hitt were also part of the Lady Tigers’ winning 4 x 400 relay (4:17) with Adri Wakeman and another freshman, Ella Counts.
Pace partnered with Wakeman, Kopeln Delong and Ellie Kitchin to win the 4 x 800 relay (10:21).
The Lady Tigers Abby Beets won the pole vault (10-4).
Johnson was second in the 400 (58.63), while establishing a new school record. She owns the Lady Tigers’ records in the 100, 200 and 400.
Johnson was also second in the 100 (12.38), while cutting into the gap a bit between herself and first-place finisher Brianna Utecht (12.28).
Kitchin was second in the 800 (2:33).
Nixa’s Smith Wheeler won the 400 (51.55) and was second in the 200 (22.63).
The Eagles also received first from their 4 x 200 relay (1:31.26) and 4 x 400 relay (3:32). The 4 x 200 relay was made up of Wheeler, Spencer Ward, Austin McCracken and Dylan Sanders.
Nixa’s Koby Graham was second in the javelin (147-9).
The Lady Eagles’ Alicen Ashley was second in the 3,200 (12:19), as was Lily Simmons in the high jump (5-1) and Faith Chepkondol in the long jump (17-51/4) and 200 (26.75).
Spokane’s Sam Shuman took first in the 3,200 (9:54). The top five finishers were separated by five seconds.
The Owls’ Micah Asley was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (16.95).
Clever’s Grant Pellham finished second in the 400 (52.38).
The Lady Jays Jayleign Flood was fourth in the 400 with a new school-record time of 1:01.26.
