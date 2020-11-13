Celebrate the holiday season in Ozark with a new weekly event series.
In the wake of the cancelation of the Ozark Christmas Parade, the Ozark Chamber of Commerce encourages Ozark residents to mark their calendars for each Friday night in December leading up to Christmas. What is being called the "Friday Night Parade of Lights," is a joint series of events by city of Ozark, Christian County, Ozark Chamber of Commerce and the Ozark Historic River District.
Take a scenic drive to see the holiday light displays at Finley River Park, then head into to downtown Ozark to see the lights at the Christian County Historic Courthouse.
You can follow the map to visit the best decorated homes and businesses in Ozark. Don't forget to stop and shop while you enjoy the holiday festivities on the historic Ozark square every Friday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Schedule of events
Friday, Dec. 4: "Light Up the Square" ceremony and merchant window decorating contest (vote for your favorite)
Friday, Dec. 11: Caroling, scavenger hunt, holiday shopping
Friday, Dec. 18: Holiday light judging, winners will be announced
Deliver your letter to Santa
A few elves will set up a "North Pole" mailbox near the gazebo at the Christian County Historic Courthouse, so your kiddos can send off their letters to Santa. Letters may be dropped off at any time, but be sure to stop by the gazebo on Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m. to wave to Santa as he picks up the letters. Unfortunately, Santa can wave and say hello, but he won't be available for lap sitting or photos this year. He can’t risk being sick on Christmas Eve.
Register your light/decor display
The public is invited to list their holiday light displays on the official "parade of lights" route map, promoted on the Ozark Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook event page. First, second, and third place awards will be given to the best decorated businesses, homes, and churches.
Judging will take place Friday, Dec. 18. However, you may list your display without submitting it for judging.
Window displays
In addition to the holiday light contest throughout town, downtown Ozark businesses will compete for the best window display. First, second, and third place winners will receive a cash prize courtesy of Hollie Estes, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.
COVID-19 spread prevention
Please keep your safety and the safety of downtown merchants and volunteers in mind while you attend a holiday event.
“We want the holidays to be merry, bright and healthy for everyone. We encourage all attendees to maintain adequate distance, wash hands frequently, and be mindful when interacting with others,” the Ozark Chamber of Commerce staff said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.