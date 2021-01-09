Ozark's boys basketball team won on the road at Columbia Hickman 79-72 Friday.
Kyle Flavin poured in a season-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field to top the Tigers (8-4). Tyler Harmon and Ethan Whatley both added 16 points and Blaine Cline chipped in 13.
The Tigers made 5-of-11 3-point attempts. Cline made all three of his 3-point tries.
Ozark held a 17-point lead, 60-43, after three quarters.
Sparta in title tilt
Sparta and Blue Eye easily won semifinal matchups to earn a rematch in the final at the Sparta Tournament.
Laney Humble's 30 points powered Sparta past Greenville 69-17.
Chadwick bowed to Blue Eye 56-34. The Lady Bulldogs jumped on top 30-6.
Paris Gilbert and Paisley Gilbert each had 10 points for the Lady Cardinals.
Sparta and Blue Eye tip off at 5:30 p.m. today.
Wildcats win in a rout
Billings' boys basketball team handed New Covenant an 80-31 whipping.
Jacob Henry scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. Julian Moody added 16.
Billings shot 68 percent from the field.
Clever tumbles
Clever's boys basketball dropped a 65-45 decision against Nevada at the Kaminsky Classic.
