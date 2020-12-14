CARL JUNCTiON — Nixa’s Zan Fugitt was hoping to get two chances to avenge the first loss of his high school career from last season. He only got one chance, but made the most of it.
Fugitt pinned Seneca’s Brady Roark in 1:22 at 113 pounds to highlight Nixa’s march to the Carl Junction Classic championship on Saturday.
A year ago at the same setting, Roark edged Fugitt 5-3. Both Roark and Fugitt went on to finish as runners-up at State.
“Since he beat me last year, I was determined to come back and beat him,” Fugitt said. “It was great to show I’ve gotten better and prove myself. The match started out pretty active and physical. He shot in and I got him into a headlock and stuck him from there. Going into the match, I was confident in myself and knew I could do that. To come out with that outcome is great.”
Fugitt, who is off to a 7-0 start, left no doubt pinning Roark will likely be among the highlights to his sophomore season.
“That will be one of them,” he said. “I don’t know what else will be in store for me the rest of the season, but that was a pretty big win.”
“Those two kids have traded off matches,” Nixa coach Dustin Martin said. “From a credentials standpoint, it was the biggest match of the day.”
Fugitt’s pin of Roark occurred in a pool round dual. Nixa and Seneca met again in the final round. But a rematch between Fugitt and Roark wasn’t in the works. Fugitt was moved up to 120 in a strategical move by Martin to better assure the Eagles a win.
Fugitt went on to pin Seneca’s Brayden Thiel in :45 at 113 and Roark pinned Nixa’s Sivad Davis in :37 at 106. The Eagles took the dual 51-28.
“In order for us to lock up that last dual, we had to move our lineup around,” Martin said.
“Coach told me we were going to bump me up because it was better for the team,” Fugitt said “I wanted to wrestle (Roark) again. It would have been a good match. I wanted to prove myself more to show that it wasn’t a fluke. But it is what it is.”
Fugitt’s preparion for this season included a trip to the Super 32 Challenge in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during the summer. He was a semifinalist at 106. Along the way, he met up with Vinny Kilkeary, of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, who is ranked No. 1 at 106 nationally.
“It was good for me to see other levels of wrestling, where I’m at and what I need to train on,” Fugitt said. “It showed some of my strengths and weaknesses. It was very motivating. It got me excited for this season and even excited to wrestle in general.”
Next up for Nixa is a trip to the KC Stampede this weekend.
“One of my main goals is to go undefeated this season,” Fugitt said. “That would mean a lot to me. My goal going into my freshman season was to win a state title. I came up short of that. That goal travels into this year.”
Fugitt’s feeling is he will remain at 113, after being a 106-pounder all of last season.
“I’m thinking about staying at 113. But 106 is kind of still an option,” he said. “I feel like I’m wrestling pretty well at 113 now. I don’t want to go down a weight class and maybe not be as active and healthy. I cut (to 106) for the Super 32 and that was a tough cut.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.