An app with the potential to save lives is free to download for Christian County residents.
Through a partnership with Barnes Family Funeral Home of Ozark, citizens can download Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency).
Vital ICE is an app that first responders can use to retrieve a user’s vital information from their smart phone in the event of an emergency. The information can be used by paramedics or sent directly to a hospital from the app, which may allow hospital staff access to vital information in the time of a medical emergency.
“We recognized a very unique opportunity to assist our local first responders through an ingenious marketing initiative that could help save lives,” Barnes Family Funeral Home said in a press release.
Vital ICE is available from the Apple App Store or from Google Play. Use the promo code No. 7811.
Questions about the app can be answered at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.
