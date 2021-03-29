Burial will be held at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Springfield Missouri with full honors. Services and arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Gary Lindsey, 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 6:50 a.m. at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, after suffering a short illness.
Gary was born to Lucian and Helen Lindsey on July 23, 1941. Gary was preceded in death by both parents; brother Jack Lindsey; sister Barbara Lindsey and sister Judy Moralez.
Gary was long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ozark. He was baptized at a young age of 14 years old.
Gary served honorably in the United States Air Force. Gary was an employee for the Christian County Assessor’s Office for many years until his retirement in 2003. Gary loved working with people. He never met a stranger in his eyes everyone was a friend. Gary was an avid lover of animals. He had an amazing heart, and countless friends. Gary will be missed by so many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.