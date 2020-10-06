Ozark will have a focal point to bring visitors downtown.
Impact 100 presented a check for $30,000 to the Ozark Historic River District that will be put toward restoring and expanding the gazebo on the northwestern side of the Christian County Historic Courthouse square.
The gazebo will be redesigned to include patio space and renovated so that it will be able to host performers and musicians for concerts. The presentation on Oct. 2 was brief, but you could hear the words buzzing from the excited people in attendance.
“It’s going to be the icon of downtown.”
“Bands, musical events, festivals.”
“This is awesome.”
“I love that idea, that tickles me to death.”
The Ozark Historic River District is an organization dedicated to revitalizing the part of central Ozark along and off of Third Street. Its boundaries include the downtown square, as well as the Finley River Bridge. In 2017, Ozark received a downtown revitalization grant from Missouri Main Street Connection, a cost-sharing program that helps enhance downtown business districts across the state. The grant launched the Historic River District organization.
Abbye Torgerson-Bobbett of Torgerson Design Partners did the design work for the gazebo project, and is also the vice president of the Ozark HRD. With the boost from Impact 100, people could be invited to celebrate the renovated gazebo at an event as early as the spring of 2021.
“We’re really hoping to start construction late fall this year, and then probably wrap up over the winter. We wouldn’t have the celebration until the spring,” Torgerson-Bobbett said. “We envision this being a place of fellowship for everybody for the county. They can use it on a daily basis, just coming in and enjoying their lunch here, or for festivals downtown.”
The Ozark Historic River District wants to modernize the gazebo as a downtown gathering place, but also maintain its historical character.
“Our idea was to expand two separate pergola structures that will come off the north and south, and there will be a roof overbuild, so there won’t be a ton of demo work that we will do,” Torgerson-Bobbett said.
The Ozark Historic River District is also working with two different audio/visual companies in planning an outdoor sound system for concerts and events.
“We’re going to have a full system set up for a band if they want to come and play, or if it’s a trivia night with the library, they already have a system set up, they don’t have to worry about renting equipment or bringing their own equipment,” Torgerson-Bobbett said. “We’re also wanting to do a projector and a screen so that we can do movies downtown.”
A 600-square foot patio on the west side of the gazebo will be lined with pavers. There will be an opportunity for members of the public to sponsor the project by purchasing engraved pavers, which will be similar to some of the bricks on the outer perimeter of the Ozark square.
“You’ll be able to see your paver in the patio,” Torgerson-Bobbett said. “You get to be part of the gazebo project, which is neat.”
The next steps will be to finalize the plans, obtain permits from the city of Ozark and for the Christian County Commission to put the project out to bid.
“We will be turning over the drawings to the county to be able to go through their bid process with a general contractor since it is their property, they’re going to be the ones in charge of the project,” Torgerson-Bobbett said.
Working with the Christian County Commission shouldn’t be much of a challenge. Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips attended the check presentation and said it took about 30 seconds to be sold on the idea of improving the gazebo.
“I’m a big proponent of this project — a big proponent,” Phillips said.
Renderings show an expanded version of the gazebo with added patio space and seating designed to encourage more gatherings and entertainment in the historic part of downtown Ozark.
Impact 100 is a group of women from in and around Ozark with a mission to make the eastern Christian County community better by funding grant projects. The group’s mission, in part, is to foster “strategic philanthropy and transform communities with significant grants while we equip individuals to become effective philanthropists and guide them to amplify their success for positive change.”
The organization, which started in Ozark in 2016, empowers women to dramatically improve lives by collectively funding significant grants that make lasting impacts in and around Ozark.
Impact 100 also awarded a pair of $10,000 grants at its annual grant awards event. Due to the public health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization held the event virtually and announced its 2020 funding awards over Facebook Live.
The $10,000 grants went to Least Of These, Inc., food pantry and Children’s Smile Center.
Impact 100 also made a total of $8,000 in smaller grant awards to six additional organizations on Sept. 10.
Membership in Impact 100 is based on those women who contributed $500 or more to Impact 100 Ozark during the calendar year of 2019.
Impact 100 Ozark encourages 501(c)(3) organizations, as well as school districts, government entities, or churches that serve the eastern Christian County area to apply for grants. If you have questions about the grant program for 2021, you may inquire by email at grants.impact.ozark@gmail.com.
Impact 100 Ozark also seeks new members during the calendar year of 2021 to provide grants that will be awarded later in 2021. For membership information, see the group’s website or Facebook page. A record of Impact 100’s grant funding can be found on the group’s website at http://www.impact100ozark.com.
Impact 100 grant awards for 2020
$30,000 Ozark Historic River District
$10,000 Children’s Smile Center
$10,000 Least Of These food pantry
$2,000 Friends of Ozark Parks
$2,000 Sparta High School Mighty Trojan Band
$1,000 Chadwick R-I School District
$1,000 Christian County Library
$1,000 Christian County Museum and Historical Society
$1,000 James River Basin Partnership
