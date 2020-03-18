The three-member Christian County Commission declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus with an order issued March 17.
The order prohibits public gatherings of 50 or more people, and makes it unlawful for anyone to organize or attend gatherings exceeding that size in Christian County.
The ban on large gatherings does not apply to educational institutions, daycare facilities, places of employment, grocery stores, retail stores or other activities which cannot constitutionally be closed.
“Currently we have not had any confirmed cases of infection here in Christian County and our goal is to work together to try and keep it that way if we can,” Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said. “We anticipate that the various cities located in Christian County will be taking similar actions with respect to mass gatherings within their jurisdictions.”
Phillips, along with representatives from the County Health Department, local government and emergency response agencies gathered on Monday to discuss what actions may be appropriate to help mitigate the impact of the COVID 19 virus currently spreading across the U.S.
The group came to agreement that all areas of the Christian County should adopt measures and practices already put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Parson.
The County Commission also encourages citizens to:
- Consciously practice social distancing by opting to communicate more via telephone and email and to limit the amount of time spent in gathering situations where more than 10 people are present.
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, sinks)
- Practice good personal hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or by using hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol as a second option when soap and water are not available.
- Monitor your own personal health for symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing these symptoms, please stay home for 14 days except to receive medical treatment.
The County Commission would also like to encourage residents to be especially mindful of those who are most vulnerable to the virus. Those include older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions.
For additional information on COVID 19, please visit the following:
Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
MO DHSS: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/
Christian County Health Department: https://www.christiancountyhealth.com/
Christian County Emergency Management: http://ema.christiancountymo.gov/
