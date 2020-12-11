A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Gary Swearengin and Steven Dopp officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. immediately before the celebration of life in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Union Ridge Cemetery.
Gayle Lynn Maples, 61, of Spokane died Dec. 9, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 17, 1959, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Patricia (Goss) Heatherly.
On July 22, 1977, Gayle was united in marriage to Tim Maples. To this union a daughter, Crystal was born. Gayle enjoyed her time on the farm with all the animals and raising Rottweiler puppies. Gayle was a real estate agent for more than 25 years, and a business partner with her husband Tim, helping him with his building and commercial properties. Gayle’s infectious laughter was well known to her friends and family.
She was a volunteer for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for more than 12 years. She especially loved her Jerry’s Kids: Adam, Jamie and Brad, who she is dancing with in heaven right now. Gayle taught Refit dance fitness. Gayle founded Danceabilities and loved each child as her own. She loved being “Gigi” to her twin grandsons. Gayle loved to travel with Tim and her grandsons, taking them on many vacations. She loved vacationing in Hawaii with her loving husband. Gayle’s faith in God could be seen with each person she touched.
Survivors include: her husband, Tim Maples of Spokane; her daughter, Crystal of Clever; grandsons, Canon and Carter; her sisters, Gina Hewitt and husband Curt and Tyla Heatherly; her mother, Patricia Heatherly; and special friends, Debbie, Henri, Jaymie, Julie and Jan.
Gayle was preceded in death by her father, Russell Heatherly.
Memorial donations may be made to MDA or Downs Syndrome of the Ozarks.
