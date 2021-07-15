A stroll around the square in Ozark shows signs of progress on a project to revamp a downtown gathering place.
The gazebo on the northwest corner of the Christian County Historic Courthouse lawn will be redesigned to include patio space. The gazebo structure will renovated so that it will be able to host performers and musicians for concerts.
Footings have been dug out and started, and you can see the bricks that will make up the patios on the north and south sides of the gazebo.
The Ozark Historic River District is the chief organizer of the project with help from the Christian County Commission and a $30,000 from Impact 100 Ozark. The renovation project is expected to conclude this fall, in time for the inaugural Oktoberfest on the Square celebration on Oct. 2.
The Ozark Historic River District wants to modernize the gazebo as a downtown gathering place, but also maintain its historical character. A 600-square foot patio on the west side of the gazebo will be lined with pavers. Members of the community were able to sponsor bricks with their name, business name or family name engraved on them.
The Ozark Historic River District group aims to work with schools, other public organizations and private groups to promote more events in the future. People and organizations will be able to reserve the use of the gazebo through the Christian County Commissioners’ office.
The mission of the Historic River District is to work together to build community, celebrate history, maintain small-town charm and promote economic vitality in downtown Ozark. You can find the group on Facebook by searching for "Ozark Historic River District."
The district’s boundaries include the downtown square, as well as the Finley River Bridge. In 2017, Ozark received a downtown revitalization grant from Missouri Main Street Connection, a cost-sharing program that helps enhance downtown business districts across the state. The grant launched the Historic River District organization.
