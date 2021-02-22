After a whirlwind of a season in which Clever twice endured quarantines and had its share of weather-related cancelations, the Jays opted not to cram a week’s worth of games into this past weekend.
“Some teams chose to play two or three games at the end of the week,” Clever coach Luke Brosius said. “We chose just to play one game and keep us somewhat fresh for Districts.”
The Jays (8-14) tip off Class 3 District 11 play at home versus Ash Grove (10-13) on Monday.
How Clever has got to this point has made it a season like no other. The Jays missed out on the Blue & Gold Tournament due to the entire team being quarantined (per COVID-19 regulations) in December and were short-handed this month due to multiple players being quarantined. Mother Nature, of course, intervened the past two weeks.
“The past month has been crazy for us,” Brosius said. “Between having guys quarantined for close-contact tracing and this weather, it has been tough. We had to cancel three games that we were unable to make up. This past two weeks, we were able to play only two games and had only four to five practices. Prior to that, we had played six games in a row in which we were missing at least two of our top seven guys due to close contact.”
Clever was never more short-handed than during its Feb. 2 home contest with Forsyth. The Jays were without five players of their regular eight-man rotation. Their only two full-time starters in uniform were Bryce Gelle and Jake Twigg.
The manner in which his players responded has Brosius optimistic Clever is resilient enough to rise to the occasion of the post-season.
“We took Forsyth to overtime and lost on a last-second foul and free throws,” Brosius said. “I'm proud how our younger guys have stepped up in the midst of this challenge and how our seniors have led, especially Jake and Bryce.”
Gelle put together career-high night against Forsyth that included 35 points and 17 rebounds. Twigg dished out 15 assists.
In January, Gelle was named to the All-Tournament Team at Joplin's Kaminsky Classic. He had 24 points against Webb City and 34 opposite Carl Junction.
Clever has played 14 teams with a winning record, including four foes all currently with 21 wins. Of the Jays’ last 10 opponents, eight have a winning record.
With Brosius' bunch obviously being battle-tested and Gelle proving himself as an elite scorer, Clever is worth keeping an eye on. The Jays could put themselves in position to meet No. 1-seeded Greenwood in the Class 3 District 11 final.
The Clever-Ash Grove winner will advance to play at Spokane (17-8) on Wednesday.
“Everyone is in a similar boat so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out,” Brosius said, referring to all area teams having games cancelled due to ice and snow. “We hope at the end of the week, we have a shot to compete for a District championship. We recognize that will not be a simple task, with Greenwood as the one seed and a good Spokane team as the two seed. But I like my team. I think our guys are playing well and understand their roles, and because of that, I believe we have a shot.”
