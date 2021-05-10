Cremation is under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Private services are planned.
Gene David Hubbard, 78, of Spokane died April 30, 2021. He was born March 14, 1943 in Campbell, Missouri, the son of Cornelius and Mearlean (Hunsaker.)
Mr. Hubbard served his country in U.S. Air Force. On April 6, 1963, he was united in marriage to Cheryl (Varilek.)
Mr. Hubbard worked as a truck driver and recently moved to the Spokane area from Tennessee for retirement.
Survivors include: his wife, Cheryl Hubbard of Spokane; children, Vicky Justen, David Hubbard and Bryan Hubbard and wife Jennifer; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; and a sister, Lori Ashley.
Mr. Hubbard was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ronda and Carolyn; and an infant great grandson.
