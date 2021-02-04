Geneva Faught

A private graveside service will be at Selmore Cemetery, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Bud Kelley officiating. At a later date, there will be a celebration of her life. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the boards Jenny served on, the Cox School of Nursing, or Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.
Geneva (Jenny) Collins Faught was born March 27, 1921, the youngest child of Ross and Inez Collins, in the Selmore community south of Ozark. Her parents’ farm was adjoined by other family farms and she enjoyed a childhood playing in Hog Creek and attending Selmore Christian Church with her Hanks, Collins, and McGinnis cousins. When her father’s health failed, she moved to town with her parents.
During a Fourth of July picnic in 1935 at Ozark’s Jones Spring Park (presently Sarah Adams Orr’s home), she met her future husband, Cletus (Tommy) Faught. Despite being warned by the Ozark school superintendent about dating a Nixa boy, she and Tommy were married shortly after her high school graduation in 1938. They celebrated 65 years of marriage a few months prior to Tommy’s death.
Being a homemaker and raising four children became her primary roles. An avid reader, she passed her love of reading to all her children and grandchildren. After her children were grown, she served on the boards of the Christian County Library, Christian County Historical Museum, and the Christian County Sheltered Workshop.
She and Tommy purchased their beloved farm near Riverdale in 1974. Helping Tommy with a large garden and orchard, she filled their basement and freezer with canned and frozen fruits and vegetables. At age 55, and now living in the country, she became determined to get her first driver’s license. Enlisting the help of her children, she began taking driving lessons. Fearful she wouldn’t pass the driving exam, she kept this a secret from Tommy until she could show him her acquired license.
After Tommy’s retirement, they enjoyed traveling to Europe and all around the United States. During the 1990s, Tommy and Jenny moved to Nixa and became involved in that community. They served on the Nixa Sucker Day committee and volunteered at the annual event. Jenny served as honorary Sucker Day Grand Marshal in 2004. Jenny joined the Nixa Business Women’s Group. Following Tommy’s death, Jenny successfully conquered breast cancer for a second time and proudly participated in the Nixa Relay for Life event for several years.
At age 90, Jenny moved from her home in Nixa to The Montclair Independent Living Facility in Springfield. She became a favorite among residents and staff for her sweet spirit, smile and beautiful white hair. She developed a special friendship with a fellow resident, Ken Graham. At The Montclair, she and Ken shared meals together in the dining room, attended movies, music programs, and other activities. When COVID-19 caused The Montclair to shut its doors to visitors, Jenny’s family was grateful to know that she was still able to share companionship with Ken.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, David K. Faught, all of her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and their spouses. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Faught of Woodacre, California, Julie Anderson of Springfield, Missouri, and Tracy Lipscomb and husband, Larry, of Springfield, a daughter-in-law, Billie Faught of Springfield, eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
Jenny received extraordinary care at Cox Medical Center South, and her family extends their gratitude to all the health care workers that provided medical care and loving comfort to her during the last week of her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.