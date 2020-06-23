No services are presently planned with private memorial services to be held at a later date with military honors at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
George Alfred Snider, 87, of Springfield passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Cox South Hospital, after a long struggle with multiple health issues. He was born Sept. 11, 1932, near Walnut Grove, the son of George Oliver and Gerlie Lee (Porter) Snider.
George was employed most of his life at Campbell 66 Trucking Lines as a computer operator and also owned G & S Wholesale Flowers. His favorite pastime and hobby was crappie fishing, especially at Pittsburg Marina on Pomme de Terre Lake, and carp fishing at Lake Springfield. George also enjoyed going to Western dances with friends, watching St Louis Cardinals baseball games and reading. During 1951 through 1955, George proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force at the rank of staff sergeant stenographer. He received a National Defense Service Medal, the Army of Occupation of Germany Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
George was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Snider. George is survived by two daughters Donna Nickels and husband Neal of Springfield, Karen Ginn and husband Gary of Atlanta, Georgia; a son Gary Alan Snider and Renee Patterson of Anderson, South Carolina; four brothers Carl Snider and wife Evelyn, Henry Snider and wife Marty, Ralph Snider and wife Melody and Ken Snider; a sister Kathryn Martorano and husband Steve; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and other caring relatives.
A special note of gratitude and appreciation is extended by George’s family to Cox Medical Center South and staff, Cox Medical Senior Geriatric Group and Walmart Pharmacy, East Kearney staff. These are the special angels God put in our lives who cared for our dad over the years.
Arrangements are under the care of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. In lieu in flowers, memorials in honor of George’s life may be made to the Springfield-Greene County Library for purchase of large print Western books. These books filled his many days with enjoyment in his latter years. George will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Online condolences may shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com
