Nixa’s John Gholson and Ozark’s Hunter Tennison are prime examples of the virtues of wrestling correlating to success in football.
Gholson and Tennison, both nose guards, and Nixa linebacker Steven Ward have been named First-Team All-State, as voted by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Gholson and Ward are on the Class 6 First-Team, while Tennison is on the Class 5 First-Team.
Gholson, a junior, made tremendous strides this season while garnering 80 tackles, including three quarterback sacks and two tackles for a loss. He points to his mat time as being instrumental in his success along the defensive line. Perhaps it was fitting he was wrestling when he found out about his award
“They came and told during wrestling (practice), so I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’ and went back to wrestling,” Gholson said. “I was surprised. I was surprised by being named to the (All-)District Team, too. It was a good good junior season. Where I saw the ball move, I went for it. This isn’t going to change anything for me. I’m still going to be out there grinding with everyone. I’m going to come out just as hard next year, or even better.
“If you play football, you need to go out for wrestling,” he added. “Wrestling is the best thing that can help you. I can say that (from experience). Avry Rutherford can say that and Garrett Davidson can say that. Wrestling helps your hands. Striking hands is really important in both sports. Wrestling also helps your reaction time and gets you faster. You (cut) your body-fat percentage, so you come our leaner and stronger. It’s great for you overall.”
For as much havoc as Gholson wrecked along opponents’ offensive line, he was at times anonymous. He changed his uniform number from 58 to 99 at mid-season and for several weeks his new number was not updated on Nixa’s roster. Thus, when he made a stop, the public-address announcer wouldn’t know who No. 99 was and couldn’t credit him with a tackle over the loud-speakers.
Gholson needed to switch to No. 99 to have a number that made him an eligible receiver. He finally caught a pass from Riley Childs for a first down on a Nixa fake punt against eventual Class 6 state champ Ray-Pec at Sectionals.
“I was like, ‘Man, I’m a receiver now,’” Gholson said.
Gholson was primarily a nose guard in the Eagles’ three-man front, but lined up at defensive end, as well.
“I like D-end because I can read the ball better. But I like pass-rushing from the middle. That’s really fun,” Gholson said. “I’ll go wherever they put me, whatever will make our team better. I’m ready for next year already.”
Ward, who announced on Twitter over the weekend he has committed to Missouri State, recorded 143 tackles, including 11 TFLs and six sacks.
Ozark’s statisticians typically don’t credit several tacklers for a stop on every play, but Tennison still totaled 44 tackles, six TFLs and three sacks. Tennison was a State-qualifier on the mat last winter.
Nixa safety Riley Childs was named to the Class 6 All-State Second-Team. He had 106 tackles.
