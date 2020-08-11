Gilbert Ray Garrison

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 5-7 p.m. and a memorial service on Thursday, Aug. 13, beginning at 10 a.m., both held at Meadors Funeral Home in Clever. Interment will follow in Brookline Cemetery, Brookline.
Gilbert “Gib” Ray Garrison, 86, of Nixa passed away after a brief illness at Cox Medical Center with his family at his side on Aug. 5, 2020. He was born on June 27, 1934, in Boaz, the son of Melvin and Maggie (Crow) Garrison.
Gib was a lifelong resident of this area and attended school in Clever. He was tall at 6-foot-4 and excelled in playing basketball for Clever High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and proudly served his country from 1952-1955.
On May 5, 1962, he was united in marriage to Barbara “Barb” Stapleton. Gib could talk to anyone, and with his friendly demeanor, this made him successful as a traveling salesman for several retail clothing companies. In 1980, he decided he needed to have a job where he could attend to his wife, Barbara, who had diabetes, and he purchased a dairy farm. This enabled Gib and Barb to be together. For the next 17 years they continued in the dairy business. After leaving the dairy industry, never one to stay idle, Gib earned his realtor license and sold real estate until retiring in 2008.
Gib loved spending time with his family. He served the Lord in many ways. From the time he accepted Jesus into his life in 1966, he and his family never missed a service. In the churches that he attended, he served as Sunday school teacher, deacon, door greeter and song leader. His greatest desire was always to lead others to Christ. He held a service at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland for 15 years, driving the 30 miles from his home each Tuesday night to preach and mentor to the men with whom he had a special bond until the COVID shut down.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Garrison, his parents and six siblings.
Gib is survived by his wife Dorothy Stephens, three children, Lisa and husband Thomas Laskaris, Shelley and husband Eric Rozean, Darren and wife Kelly Garrison, thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
