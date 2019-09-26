Glenn Lee Johnson
May 22, 1953-Sept. 12, 2019
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Glenn Lee Johnson, 66 of Springfield, went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord and Barb, his loving wife of 27 years, who preceded him in death. Glenn was born on May 22, 1953 to Billie J. (Black) Johnson and Wallace E. Johnson of Park Hills, who also preceded him in death.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife Samantha Dollar Johnson of Springfield; three siblings: his brother Ray, and two sisters, Susie and Laura; three children, Collin, Tonya, and Debbie; and many grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He had many more friends and family members whom he loved.
Glenn served his country in the U.S. Army, where he was a mechanic. He also had a cedar business and was an excellent carpenter, wood craftsman, jewelry maker and antique collector. He had other talents, too numerous to list. Glenn Lee Johnson was a brilliant man who had a free spirit, a man filled with love and understanding - “The Wise One,” his wife Samantha called him.
Glenn was limitless, a man who was able to make a good living with little to nothing to start with. Glenn was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed and will forever remain in our hearts.
