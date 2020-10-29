Sydney Golden responded to the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March and April by getting outdoors.
Of course, she had no choice if she wanted to exercise, with gyms closed at the time. With volleyball not a viable option, Golden picked up a racquet and took to tennis, somewhat naturally.
“I played tennis over quarantine because I was so bored,” she said. “I started getting a little good at it. But I can’t play tennis because it’s during volleyball.”
The fact Golden was finding success on the tennis court shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the exceptional footwork she shows as Nixa’s all-state junior setter. She added to her record-setting assists total by collecting 50 assists in the Lady Eagles’ Class 5 District 11 final win over Kickapoo on Wednesday.
Golden sprinted, scrambled and shuffled her way from one side of the court to the other over and over again to receive a pass from the back row and set up a hitter at the net. If she would have donned a Fitbit Tracker to count her steps, her total surely have been staggering.
“I probably get up there pretty high,” Golden said.
“It would be a lot,” coach Annie Zimmerman said. “I wish she didn’t have to go all over the court. Our passing could make her job a whole lot easier and that’s something we’ll have to continue to work on. No matter where our first contact takes her, she goes all out to get there. Her mind is made up that she’s going to get to every single ball. For the most part, she makes every single ball better for the third contact.”
Golden’s mobility was in full display during the fourth set, when she dashed in front of the scorer’s table to track down an errant pass. She kept the ball in play and Nixa was able to volley it over.
She goes after passes well out of bounds in practices as well.
“We play this game called ‘Passion Pursuit,’ where we go all out for everything,” Golden said. “It doesn’t matter where a ball is, I’m going to go after it.
“I was getting a little tired (in the third set versus Kickapoo),” she added. “But I knew I had to hold out for the team. Ultimately, our goal is to get as far as we can so I needed to give everything I have.”
Golden works with a personal trainer in the off-season and agility drills designed to sharpen her footwork are among the areas of focus.
“Good footwork is definitely important,” she said. “If you don’t get your feet there, you’re not going to get your hands there and get a good set.”
Golden also helped Nixa get past Kickapoo by contributing a team-high 25 digs.
“We rely on her a lot to run our offense and we rely on her defensively,” Zimmerman said. “We knew Kickapoo most likely would try to go after her and make her play the first ball and play defense. She did a great job digging down the line. Having her have a complete game is huge to us.”
