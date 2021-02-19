A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Father Reidy officiating. A graveside service with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. that day at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Gordon Sellers, 76, of Nixa, passed away Feb. 13, 2021.
Gordon was preceded in death by his grandparents, and parents Warren and Celesta Sellers, brother Steve Sellers, and sister “Sis” Edgy. Gordon is survived by his wife of 49 years Carolyn Sellers, one sister Jan Kicklighter and her husband Dave of Fitzgerald, Georgia, and brother-in-law Charlie Edgy. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews, and 10 great nieces and nephews.
Gordon was born and raised on a farm in Angola, Indiana. He helped his dad with the chores, enjoyed showing his cows at the fair and was active in FFA. He spoke often of home and days on the farm and recalled fond memories of those times.
Choosing to go to Purdue University, he studied veterinary medicine to assist his dad’s farming operation. That pursuit ended when he was drafted by the U.S. Army on Oct. 17, 1967, as part of the 101st Airborne division. Gordon’s unit was sent to Vietnam, where he was wounded by a bullet and was flown to a hospital in Japan for surgery and recovery. He was sent back to the states finishing his time in the army at Ft. Benning, Georgia.
After he was discharged from the Army, he returned to Lafayette and went back to work for Sears where he was a department manager.
Gordon met Carolyn while she was shopping at Sears. When he saw her, he offered to ring up her purchase, which was an LP record. He offered to buy the record and come to her apartment and listen to it. He told her he was saving up to buy a corvette, which he did in 1969.
They started dating and on Sept. 4, 1971, began a 49-year marriage journey. They were involved with the local Corvette club and enjoyed going to outings and events when they could. They were members of the National Council of Corvette Clubs, attending rallies and speed events.
In Gordon’s own words after 10 years of working for Sears he was “dumped” for an inventory error. Gordon went on to Montgomery Ward and became a national award winning department manager in 1976. He was the first department manager to be promoted to the new Montgomery Ward store in Springfield, Illinois from Lafayette, Indiana.
Later the couple transferred to Decatur, Illinois where his efforts increased Department sales enough to win a trip to Marco Island, Florida. They enjoyed attending corvette functions and met several very good friends while living in Decatur. After a few years of a struggling economy they decided to move to Springfield, Mo which was closer to Carolyn’s hometown, where he worked for Montgomery Ward as a salesman.
Gordon decided to work for the post office and filled out an application that resulted in a 27-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed his years with the post office and never missed a day of work. He received several awards while working for the post office. He cared about his patrons on his route and often checked on the elderly. He retired in 2010.
Gordon spent several months at home working on projects but wanted to find a part time job. He became interested in auction setup work and applied to various auction companies. He received a call from Bobby Kollmeier to come work for him. Gordon learned how to arrange and set up items for auctions and thoroughly enjoyed it. He eventually worked for Steve Foreman and Alan Easterly as well, working three or four days a week. He said this work was the best job he ever had.
He was part of the original vendors at Mike’s Unique when it first opened where he sold boxes, trunks and other unique items he came across at auctions. Gordon gave 100 percent, regardless of the task.
Besides a good lengthy conversation, Gordon loved baseball, particularly the St Louis Cardinals, and other sports. He loved being outside and enjoyed the wildlife on their property in the country. Although Gordon and Carolyn have always loved the cats that lived in the home, they became involved with the rescue of homeless cats providing food and shelter for all they could.
Gordon had many friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Gordon was a devoted son, loving husband, and a caring brother. He looked forward to family gatherings where he could catch up on the activities of the nieces and nephews and was guaranteed good food and a lot of it.
Gordon was diagnosed in September 2020 with a brain tumor. He went through treatments with the belief that he would survive the disease and continue with his life. He endured the procedures and doctor visits and hospital stays with hope that he would beat the disease.
Gordon didn’t gave up hope, his body did.
Well done, Gordon. Rest in peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.