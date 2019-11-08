Sparta High School students learned about their family and friends’ tradition of service to country and a mission to uphold it. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson used a theme of tradition during his keynote speech at a Veterans Day assembly Nov. 8.
Michaela House, a senior at Sparta High School and the granddaughter of the governor and first lady, introduced Parson to her fellow students.
“He has served in many different areas in his life: Sergeant in the Army Military Police, small business owner, county sheriff, state representative, state senator, lieutenant governor, and now the governor of Missouri. With all of these titles, my favorite title he holds is my Gramps,” House said.
Parson encouraged Sparta’s oldest students to set goals for themselves and then pursue those goals as missions.
“You young men and young women that are here today, really, it’s up to you. It’s up to you whether you are going to honor the traditions of this country,” Parson said.
Parson encouraged everyone in Sparta to honor the service commitments of veterans on what he said was a good day and a happy day for them.
“I’ll tell my granddaughter sitting on the center of the stage, it’s up to her now. It’s up to her class to pass those traditions down to the next generations, like they’ve been given to us,” Parson said. “Honor the people that sacrificed everything and for the ones that never make it back.”
The governor encouraged the students from Sparta High School and Sparta Middle School to take their work seriously, and to go about their schoolwork with their futures in mind.
“I will tell you everything you do matters. Everything you do in school matters, because somebody always looks up to you. Somebody always takes a look at all of us and decides how we would be better,” Parson said.
Missouri is home to more than 480,000 veterans, who Parson said have all set examples for young people like the students gathered in their school gym on Friday morning.
“They served this country, they raised their hand, they took an oath to protect all of us. They did that because they’ll never know some of the people, they’ll never meet them, they’ll never have the opportunity to have a visit with them,” Parson said.
Parson spent six years in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of sergeant through two tours.
“I truly wouldn’t be where I’m at today if I hadn’t served my country, and I would say if I spoke to all of the veterans out there today—I had a chance to visit with a few of them out there this morning and have that exact conversation—how important it is to serve this country and what it means to us to be veterans, but more importantly, what it means to you,” Parson said.
Parson also thanked a group of veterans from in and around Sparta who came to the school to take part in the assembly.
“The people of this state understand patriotism, they understand what it means to be servants, they understand what it means to be truly humble servants in this state,” Parson said.
The governor stuck around for a few moments to take part in a second assembly. He and First Lady Teresa Parson watched a recognition and sendoff for Michaela House and the rest of the Sparta Trojans cross country team before the runners headed for the state championship meet in Columbia.
