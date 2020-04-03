Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has repeated the phrase "stay home" several times over the past two weeks.
The governor made it more official on Friday when he issued an executive order requiring Missourians in all 114 of the state's counties to stay at home unless they are doing what the law classifies as "essential activities." It's part of a ramped up effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has claimed 19 lives and infected 2,113 Missourians as of April 3.
The governor's order begins one minute after midnight on April 6, and runs through the end of the day on April 24.
"I'm ordering a statewide stay at home Missouri order," Parson said. "This order requires indivisuuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or place or residence. All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. All public and charter schools shall remain closed."
Parson walked Missourians through a timeline of events predating the first positive diagnosis of COVID-19 in Missouri on March 7. On March 21, Parson issued a statewide social distancing order, limiting gatherings to less than 10 persons.
The statewide stay-at-home order was something the governor said was difficult to issue.
"This power is something I think should be rare for government to ever take advantage of, and for one person to make the decision for 6 million Missourians without due process, jeopardizing their liberties," Parson said.
Parson said localized stay-at-home orders, like the ones in Christian County, Nixa, Ozark and Greene County have had unintended consequences, both economically and in public health.
"Hundreds of businesses were declared essential, thousands were declared nonessential. What we have seen, and what the medical experts have told us, is that in some instances, the essential businesses have become hotbeds for transmission as people flock to those locations and were spreading the virus even further," Parson said.
The statewide order will tighten exemptions to reduce what Parson called an unintended tunnel effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Missouri. Some businesses will be able to operate, under social distancing requirements.
"My order goes further than any directive in the state," Parson said.
At a briefing April 3, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard estimated that up to two thirds of the patients in Springfield hospitals come from places outside Greene County. Goddard has called for a statewide, or at least a regional stay-at-home order, for several days leading up to Parson's announcement on Friday.
Christian County has been under a 30-day stay-at-home order since March 26, in cooperation with Greene County and cities of Springfield, Ozark and Nixa.
The orders in Christian County, Ozark and Nixa are consistent with each other when it comes to defining “essential activities” and “essential businesses.” They also match orders enacted in Greene County and inside the city of Springfield to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Christian County has an estimated population of more than 85,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 40,000 people are concentrated in and around Ozark and Nixa, where the population continues growing at near-record rates. It’s estimated that more than 80 percent of the Ozark and Nixa population commutes into Greene County for work each day.
Because of those commuter figures, Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said it was important for Springfield, Greene County, Christian County and other municipalities involved to work together for united stay-at-home orders.
Essential activities are defined in the law as tasks essential to a person’s health and safety, obtaining necessary services and supplies such as groceries and household goods, outdoor activities such as running or hiking, performing work at an essential business or caring for “a family member, close personal acquaintance or pet in another household.”
At least 40 other states have issued statewide stay-at-home orders since President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri's neighboring states have a mixture of orders in place.
Arkansas does not have a stay at home order, but major cities like Little Rock have put stay-at-home orders in place. Oklahoma has a statewide order for "vulnerable populations," but Tulsa and Oklahoma City are among the major municipalities to put more stringent orders into effect. Illinois has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. Kansas has been under a stay-at-home order since March 30, and Tennessee had an order issued March 31.
Nationwide, the virus has infected 239,279 people and killed 5,443 Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization reports 976,249 documented cases of COVID-19 around the globe, with 50,489 deaths.
