Grace Boyd

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to weather and COVID at 189 Ridge Dale Road, Highlandville. A private family burial was in Highlandville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home of Ozark. Online condolences may shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Grace Juanita Boyd (Mickey), 94, of Highlandville passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was born May 3, 1926, in Strafford, the daughter of Earl Anderson and Margarite Hairess Meyers.
In 1936, Grace was saved at an early age at Potter Baptist Church in 1936. She attended school in Strafford, and on Feb. 21, 1948, she married the love of her life, Earl J. Boyd Jr. (Spike). During World War II, Grace worked in a rehab center for wounded soldiers. Shortly afterwards, she graduated from business school and was employed as a financial advisor for Kendal Oil Company, Pennzoil Oil Company and Ford Motor Company. Later in life, she was employed as a fashion buyer for Sears sportswear line, and this occupied her skills for more than 20 years.
Grace believed some of her greatest accomplishments were from successful entrepreneurship when she and her husband built Spike Boyd’s Wood Carvers Supply Company. Playing tennis was one of her favorite hobbies, and she won 11 gold medals at the Senior Olympics. She also loved bowling with her family and friends at Century Lanes in Nixa, and successfully continued this sport well into her 90s
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Spike Earl Boyd, brother Donald D. Anderson and three sisters, Dorothy, Mildred, and Margaret White.
Grace is survived by her daughter Cherie Michele Boyd of Highlandville; Godchild Janet Kay Osborn of Kansas City; four grandsons, Lief Boyd Millican and wife Nicole, Cody Shane Millican; Montana Blue Millican and wife Brittney; Dakota Sky Millican fiancé Kasandra Breeden; five great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Charles, Noah, Maci and Maddox.
The Boyd and Millican families wish to extend their sincere thanks to Barnes Family Funeral Home of Ozark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.