Graveside funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Roller Cemetery, Rogersville, Missouri. Arrangements and services under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark.
Gracie Hicks, 91, of Rogersville passed away early Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020, in Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, Missouri. She was born Jan. 27, 1929, in Pippenville, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Hazel (Johns) Pippin. In 1945, at the young age of 16, Gracie was united in marriage to Lymon Smith, who preceded her in death in 1971.
Gracie was a longtime Christian County resident and enjoyed her life as a homemaker. She was well known as a faithful prayer warrior and bestowed her kindness on everyone. Gracie attended Elm Grove Methodist Church of Rogersville, where she was a faithful member for more than 60 years. Her grandchildren brought much joy to her life and she loved them all unconditionally. Gracie will be sadly missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of her loving family.
Gracie is survived by two sons Doyle Smith and wife Lois, Larry Smith and wife Karen; one sister Alvenia Moore; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and other caring relatives. In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents; two daughters Peggy and Brenda; two brothers Dwight Pippin and Dwayne Pippin.
