A limited number of grants are available to replace failing septic systems in the Crane Creek and Lower James River watersheds. The amount of the grant is determined by household income, with the greater amount going to lower income homeowners. The range of grant percentage is 50 percent up to 90 percent.
Several organizations are working together to complete a James River Watershed Management Plan through a Clean Water Act grant from the Department of Natural Resources. Part of this process is to implement a “demonstration project” in the watershed that will have a positive impact on the water quality.
Ozarks Water Watch is implementing a program to replace at least 5 failing septic systems in the Crane Creek and Lower James River watersheds with a grant to the homeowner, up to a maximum of $18,000 to replace the failing system.
The coverage area includes parts of Christian County south of Clever and Billings, plus an area in southwestern Christian County that includes Highlandville and Spokane.
Interested homeowners should contact Ozarks Water Watch to determine eligibility and would need to follow the application process in order to receive the grant. The homeowner would also need to pay the installer for the portion of the remediation that is not covered by the grant.
If you are interested in learning more, contact Ronna at (417) 739-5001 or ronna@ozarkswaterwatch.org.
