The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the fifth and sixth confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greene County, one of whom is a person who is believed to have traveled to Ozark in early March.
“To protect the patients’ right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Health Department will notify people who have had close contact with the patients and should be in quarantine,” a press release from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reads.
The sixth case from Greene County had a domestic travel history to an impacted area. The person has been voluntarily self-quarantining and is not believed to be a risk to general community spread, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.
More about French traveler’s activities
Working in concert with the Christian County Health Department, Springfield health officials gave a timeline of potential COVID-19 exposure to reflect that the travelers visited Lamberts Café in Ozark.
On Thursday, March 5, the international travelers and our fourth case had lunch in the upstairs area of Bruno’s Italian Restaurant. They then shopped at Branson Landing and had dinner at Lamberts Café in Ozark.
On Friday, March 6, the international travelers had breakfast at Hemingway’s and shopped at Bass Pro.
On Thursday, March 12, our case had a dinner meeting in a private room at Ocean Zen.
On Friday, March 13, our case had lunch at Big Biscuit on South Campbell Avenue.
People who were at these locations on these dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms, according to health department officials. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Although there are rumors to the contrary, all involved patients report not going to church services during this timeframe, health officials say.
