Gregory Morris

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 1, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Pastor Jamie Bilyeu and Pastor Carl Rees officiating. The service will also be live streamed. Visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. immediately before the service in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Frazier Cemetery in Boaz, Missouri.
Gregory Brent (Denzil) Morris was born Aug. 8, 1956, to Denzil (Dick) and Helen (Gold) Morris. He passed away March 23, 2021.
Greg was saved and baptized at age 10, and was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church.
Greg previously worked at Diversified Plastics, Inc. He was the score/clock keeper for Nixa High School athletics since 1974, and he developed many friendships. Greg was a huge Eagles fan. He lived and breathed Nixa High School sports.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Randy Morris and wife Cate of Kansas City; sister, Sherry Martin and husband Denzil of Nixa; niece, Robin Martin of Springfield; nephew, Matthew Martin of Nixa; best friends, Gary Calhoun of Nixa and cousin and friend, Terry Plank of Clever.
Greg’s family sends many thanks for the help and support during Greg’s declining health to Gary, Terry, Kenny, Jim, Steve and Andy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nixa High School Athletics.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
