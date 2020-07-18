New Sparta coach Deric Link was able to memorize his players’ names shortly after meeting them at the start of summer workouts.
But one name was giving him trouble.
“It took me a little while to get Kavan Walker’s name,” Link said. “I was calling him Gavan instead of Kavan.”
“He called me Gavan a couple of times and then he said, ‘The next time I do it, throw a ball at me,’” Walker said.
“So, there’s a little reinforcement there,” Link added.
As Sparta has continued its summer slate by playing in the Nixa Summer Shootout this month, Link has gotten to know Walker’s name and game well. The sophomore point guard has asserted himself as a key figure for the Trojans.
Looking ahead, Link would love to see Walker reach the same lofty heights as mighty mites the likes of Crane’s Tyler Campbell and Isaiah Smith and Blue Eye’s Nathan Garnett, who all starred in the SWCL last winter.
Campbell, Smith and Garnett all stand at 5-foot-8. Walker is 5-foot-6.
“I’m confident he can do the job,” Link said. “He’s a gym rat. Anytime you say the word basketball, he says, ‘I’m there.’ He’s always working, wanting to get better. He can shoot it, can handle it and can pass it. He’s pretty salty. I’m enjoying watching him play.”
It was only 10 months ago that Walker was 5-foot-1. He’s grown three inches since school was called off in March.
“It definitely has helped, being bigger and stronger,” Walker said. “I’m able to hold my own a little bit more out there. It’s helped me get my shot off. But I’m still not quite tall enough that I can shoot over a lot of people.”
Walker had some shining moments as a 3-point shooter during his freshman season. He netted a season-high three 3-pointers versus Fordland, Chadwick, Bradleyville and Wheaton.
Due to his demeanor and boyish face, though, he would often catch people off guard by starting on Sparta’s varsity.
“A lot of people were like, ‘What time does the jayvee play, I’ll come watch you,’” Walker said. “I would tell them, ‘I don’t play on the jayvee a whole lot,’ and then tell them, ‘The varsity plays at this time.’ It’s always good motivation to try to prove them wrong.
“It helped me playing at the varsity level as a freshman and learning from the seniors and juniors,” he added. “It was a lot different than what I thought it would be. It was more physical than I thought. I think I responded well.”
As for his unique first name, it’s a combination of names from both of his parents’ families.
“My mom’s maiden name was Caveness and everyone on my dad’s side of the family has a (first) name that starts with a K,” he said. “So, they combined them and made my name Kavan. I like it.”
