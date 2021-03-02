The Missouri State High Schools Athletic Association certainly did Chadwick no favors.
Despite Chadwick and South Iron meeting each other in both boys and girls Class 1 Sectional games, MSHSAA balked at Chadwick’s plea to have the games played back-to-back on the same night.
Thus, Chadwick’s boys will make the 191-mile, three-hour and 20-minute drive to Annapolis to play South Iron Tuesday.
Chadwick’s girls will make the 191-mile, three-hour and 20-minute drive to Annapolis to play South Iron on Wednesday.
In the boys game, Chadwick (24-3) will try to knock off South Iron (21-4) and its heralded backcourt duo of Brock Wakefield and Drenin Dinkins. Wakefield has signed to play basketball and baseball at The Citadel. Dinkins’ father, Dusty, is the Panthers’ coach.
“Wakefield is 6-foot-3 and possibly the best player in the state in Class 1. I would assume he is,” Cardinals coach Shawn Guerin siad. “Dinkins is a coach’s kid. He’s been around basketball his whole life and you can tell. They’re well-coached.”
Guerin traveled to St. Louis in January to scouted South Iron as the Panthers played CBC.
“South Iron is a load,” he said. “They’re really good, there’s no other way to say it. They’re disciplined and smart and have got athletes on the floor at all times.”
Guerin said South Iron defends out of a spread 2-3 zone defense similar to what coach Kendall Tilley has used at Billings for years. However, the Wildcats played man defense against Chadwick when the teams met two weeks ago.
Guerin has had late nights stretch into the early morning while watching game film and going over scouting reports on South Iron in preparation for Tuesday’s matchup.
“I want these kids to be successful,” he said. “It’s my job to help make them be successful and I take that seriously.”
“Coach gets us prepared and refers information to us very well,” guard Calvin Rains said. “That’s what makes us play good most of the time. We’ve talked about South Iron a bunch. We’ve anticipated this game.”
The Cardinals have embraced an underdog role and will look to attack at both ends of the court.
South Irons averages 81 points a game, while Chadwick’s norm is 73.
“South Iron is very good,” Rains said. “We’re hoping we go over there and play harder than we have ever played before.”
“Roll the ball out and see what happens,” Guerin said. “Stranger things have happened.”
The Chadwick-South Iron winner will advance to the quarterfinal round against the Golden City-Delta winner.
In the girls game Wednesday, the Lady Cardinals (20-5) will try to hand South Iron (19-4) its first home loss this season.
The Lady Cardinals have won 12 of their last 13 games, while the Lady Panthers have won 10 of their last 11.
Chadwick’s Paris Gilbert is fresh from being named the Mark Twain Conference MVP. She leads the Lady Cardinals with average of 15 points, five steals and four assists a game.
The Chadwick-South Iron winner will move on to the quarterfinal round against the Scott County Central-Delta winner.
