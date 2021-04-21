I would like to thank the Christian County citizens for their heartfelt support and trust over the last two years I have been privileged to serve as your presiding commissioner. The opportunity to lead our community has been a tremendous and humbling honor. Our current team of elected officials and department heads have made great strides and we would like to keep our team intact, so I ask once again for your support as I pursue re-election as your presiding commissioner in August of 2022.
When I became your presiding commissioner a little more than two years ago, I stepped into the role with the goal of being the leading county in the state of Missouri. Even as we endured the challenges of the pandemic, I’m proud to say with our dedicated team we have reached several momentous goals. A few include:
1. Establishment of an in-house human resources department in 2018. As a result, Christian County received state recognition from the Missouri Association of Counties for “HR Best Practices.” With the establishment of human resources came a reduction in our workers compensation premium by more than $200,000.
Here’s a comment from our Insurance Broker in 2020, “Through 07/17/2017, Christian County was the second-worst performing tax district in terms of claims/losses out of nearly 200 districts within our insurance pool. Now, the county is one of the best performing in the state.”
2. Partnership to complete the Riverside Bridge.
3. Two consecutive 100-percent-compliant external financial audits, as well as the recent launch of our financial transparency portal on the auditor’s website. This tool allows anyone the ability to view any and all financial transactions.
I have many more plans and we want to continue to work together with this dynamic team to reach all our goals. From Billings to Chadwick, and every community in between, I want to represent you and ensure every voice is heard. We already have so much to be thankful for, let’s continue along this winning path.
