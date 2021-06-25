The timing of a shoulder injury to Quinn Gundelfinger affected his timing at the plate this year, keeping the Nixa senior from showing Eagles fans his potential at the plate.
In his one and only season at Nixa, Gundelfinger finished with a .273 batting average as the clean-up hitter in an Eagles lineup that struggled mightily to score runs down the stretch.
The Drury signee is giving a better showing of himself through 10 games in Show-Me Collegiate League play. He entered this week batting .313 for the Springfield Cobras.
Gundelfinger never really got on track at Nixa, after a scapular injury to his right shoulder at the beginning of the season put him on the shelf. He sat out the Eagles’ first 13 games.
“I couldn't swing or throw for half of the season,” said Gundelfinger, who transferred to Nixa from Clever last summer. “It was boring. But I told myself I wasn't coming back until I didn't feel any pain. I was good once I came back.
“But coming off injuries and not swinging for a long time, it was tough,” he added. “I put a lot of hours in the cage trying to work through it.”
Gundelfinger is faring better while preparing for Drury against pitchers who have already started their college careers or are about to. In addition to hitting .313, Gundelfinger has four walks and five runs scored.
“I think it's going good. I feel comfortable facing this good pitching,” he said. “I'm getting deep into counts, having a good mental zone and seeing the ball well. I’m keeping the same approach and trying to get better every day.”
Gundelfinger faced Missouri State sophomore Logan Thomazin, pitching for the Midwest Nationals, last week and came away with impressed with his curve ball.
“It has a faster spin rate and is hard to pick up. It’s pretty sharp, too,” he said. “It's only going to make me better.”
Gundelfinger, who will join former Clever teammate Trace Comer at Drury, will offer the Panthers the option to position him at third base or shortstop. He was at third for Nixa, but was at shortstop for Clever and is also at short for the Cobras.
Even during his struggles at the plate for Nixa, Gundelfinger’s defense was a bright spot.
“I like defense and take pride in my defense,” he said. “The glove is the moneymaker.”
