Sydney Golden obviously had a big hand in Nixa’s state championship success last season as a setter who led all of Class 4 with 1,059 assists. But she admittedly didn’t have a big voice for the Lady Eagles.
The final results indicate, of course, that she didn’t necessarily have to be vocal. As a sophomore, Golden was content to concede to seniors the likes of Kenzie Hines and Lexie Gregory, both boisterous in their play and with their voices. Nixa’s offense was consistently explosive and the team’s chemistry was off the charts.
This time around, though, the consensus among the Lady Eagles is Golden needs to be at the heart of their discussions in huddles and strategy on the court. As practices began this week, she’s indeed focused on being a vocal leader.
“I think it’s going to be important for me to do that since we don’t have as many seniors who have played at the varsity level,” Golden said. “I plan on stepping up during the season and being the best leader I can.”
“I always tell her she needs to be more vocal,” coach Annie Zimmerman said. “Sydney is a great lead-by-example player because she does things the right way. But the vocalization part of it, and I’m going to be pushing her more than ever before, needs to be there. We will look for her to be a floor leader.”
As much as Golden has accomplished already — 1,676 career assists and All-COC First-Team and Class 4 All-State selections a year ago — there’s no shortage of challenges for her. Zimmerman also is giving Golden more responsibility to adjust and ad-lib at times during sets to her hitters.
“Last year, with the hitters we had who could do more with shots, I could be less creative,” Golden said. “Coming into this season and with other schools now knowing what I can do, I’m going to have to be a little more creative with offensive plays and where our hitters hit.”
“She is getting creative with her hitters,” Zimmerman said. “We don’t necessarily have the same speed some of our hitters had last year. So, we’re going to have to be more creative and put our hitters in positions where they can be successful when they take their swings. That’s going to be part of her progression, to get good at reading defenders and knowing where to put her hitters.”
Zimmerman has every reason to believe Golden is up to the task.
“There’s a reason why she is able to play at the level she does. She works hard every single day and keeps pushing herself,” Zimmerman said. “Every coach in our area who we play against knows Sydney and the type of player she is. She has a very positive reputation.
“Sydney has done an amazing job taking on that role as our 5-1 setter and running our offense,” she added. “She’s got two really good years of varsity experience under her belt. She is going to really help our players moving up from the jayvee level and playing varsity ball for the first time. She will help elevate their play.”
Also awaiting Golden is her college choice. Ideally, she would have liked to have made a commitment already. COVID-19 interrupted her recruiting rapport with college coaches.
“I’m figuring out where I want to be. I should be deciding soon,” she said. “I haven’t been able to go to any campuses. But I kind of know what I want.”
Golden has several NCAA D-II schools on her radar and also is considering joining classmate and teammate Jaycee Fixsen as a Missouri State commit.
“That always has been a dream of ours, to go to school together,” she said. “In the end, I have to do what’s best for me. We’ll see what their plan is for me. They’re still in the picture, if they want me and have a plan for me.”
