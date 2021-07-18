The pronunciation of Casen Hammitt’s last name often mistakenly leads to it being included with one of the more prominent surnames in the recent history of Nixa athletics.
Casen's cousins, Bryce Hammitt, Braden Hammitt and Seth Hammitt, all ran track for Nixa.
Then there is Brock Hammit and Brett Hammit, who played baseball for the Eagles and Sydney Hammit, who played basketball and ran track for the Lady Eagles. They each went on to college careers at the NCAA D-I level.
As the spellings of the names would indicate, the Hammits and Hammitts are of no relation to each other, although many Nixa fans assume they are. The second ’t’ in Hammitt is often unseen or simply lost.
"It's a common misconception, I get that all the time," Casen said.
Casen Hammitt is primed to gain his own identity as a first-time starter this year. He's been taking the great majority of reps at fullback with Nixa's first-team offense during summer camp.
Hammitt rushed for 269 yards on 61 carries as a backup to starting running back Ramone Green a year ago. An exceptional off-season in the weight room has made him a different-looking player, leading to a different position.
"Casen had a great off-season. He looks like a different human being," coach John Perry said. "The weight room has really paid off for him. He's going to have an outstanding year."
"Last year, I was sitting at 168 (pounds), I'm sitting at 185 now," Hammitt said. "I tried to hit it hard in the off-season because I knew I was going to have to be bigger to try to fill the fullback spot."
Hammitt hopes to emerge as a viable option for Nixa in short-yardage situations.
"I would like to call myself a power back," he said. "I've never been super shifty like Ramone is. He is more of a shiftier, quicker back. I like to be aggressive and try to run people over."
Hammitt has some finesse in him, as well. He showed during 7-on-7 sessions earlier this summer that he can be a go-to guy on pass routes out of the backfield. He had two catches for 19 yards last year.
"I've been taking reps at receiver to work on my hands," he said. "I'm going to be taking some passes throughout the season. I'll line up in the backfield and do a shoot-route or motion out to receiver, more than likely an inside receiver."
"He catches the ball great out of the backfield," Perry said. "Casen's going to do everything in the world you ask him to do and then some."
Hammitt is among a slew of dynamic athletes with experience at running back who the Eagles can call upon, if needed. Green, Hammitt, Spencer Ward and Dylan Sanders would all have solid shots at starting at many other COC schools. Ward and Sanders have been moved to Nixa’s defensive backfield.
Even with Green locked in as Nixa's feature back after rushing for 1,887 yards the past two years, Hammitt hasn't ever been tempted to transfer.
"I never thought about doing that because of the brotherhood we have here and the kind of things coach Perry brought when he came to Nixa," Hammitt said. "We all care about each other. Ramone is a stud and will start over me. But I'm happy to be here. I love it."
Hammitt also has experience at quarterback. His time behind center led to a impromptu photo he cherishes of himself and former Clemson Heisman Trophy winner Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The summer going into my sophomore season, I was still at quarterback and went to the Manning Passing Academy," Hammitt said. "It was a fun experience. I got to listen to Trevor preach a sermon to us. Afterward, my Dad told me I should go ask him to take a photo with me. I really like having that picture to show my friends. It's great to have, especially now that he's in the NFL."
Hammit also had an encounter with former New York Giants Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning.
"We all had done a drill when he asked all the QBs to do something and no one had done it. So, he told us all to get down and do 20 pushups," Hammit said. "After that, I was up next. He told me my ball was going in the dirt and I said no it's not. But since I had just got done doing pushups and my heart was beating fast, my throw went in the dirt. Eli gave me a lot of crap about that and jokingly made fun of me."
