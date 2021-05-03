Dakota Hale learned last week all about the power of adrenaline.
The Nixa junior set a new standard for the Lady Eagles in the javelin at the SBU Invite, less than 24 hours after having her left hand X-rayed. She sprained the hand while playing club softball.
Hale throws right-handed, but still had to endure pain in her left hand while throwing. Not deterred, she unleashed a throw of 125-31/4 to top the field of 28 throwers and break Drue Lawrence’s previous school mark of 124-6.
“My hand didn’t feel too good,” Hale said. “I could feel it pulsating. But it didn’t affect me throwing. My adrenaline was definitely pumping.”
Hale, a .300-hitting right fielder for Nixa last fall, injured her hand while sliding across home plate and colliding with a catcher in a tournament in Columbia.
“I dove into home, which I know I shouldn’t have done,” she said. “I didn’t feel my hand hurting until two innings later because I had so much adrenaline pumping throughout my body. When it started hurting, I was kind of worried I wouldn’t be able to throw the javelin again this season.”
After having her X-ray come back negative and being diagnosed with a sprain, Hale returned to the tournament content to be a spectator. But a teammate’s injury forced her back in the lineup and she homered in her first at-bat, while basically swinging one-handed.
“That was very surprising,” Hale said. “I couldn’t even grip the bat with my left hand.”
Prior to the SBU Invite, Hale’s personal record was 119-0 at the Nixa Quad the first week of April. In the week leading up the SBU Invite, she worked for the first time with a javelin coach, Antonio Green.
“He introduced the run-up to me,” Hale said. “That has helped me not to be scared to take extra steps before the foul line. He also gave me a lot of confidence.
“Breaking the record showed the hard work I’ve been putting in has paid off,” she added.
Hale has the strongest arm among Nixa coach Matt Walker’s outfielders, thus prompting her interest in trying the javelin for the first time this year. Lawrence, a 2019 grad, also played softball. None of the Lady Eagles’ other leaders in the javelin had a softball background.
“I thought throwing a softball and throwing the javelin would be similar,” Hale said. “They’re so different in the littlest of ways, but the most important of ways. You can’t follow through and you have to stay tall throwing the javelin, instead of following through with your shoulders, like you do in softball.”
Setting a new Nixa record had been Hale’s only goal this season. Now, she’s hoping to make her way to State and break her own record.
“I’m trying to make my record as long as I can,” Hale said. “I’m still working on making my farthest throw.”
