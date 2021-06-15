Ozark’s Logan Baade will be part of a first-year program as he continues his baseball career at Baptist Bible College.
The Patriots will be fielding a baseball program for the first time under coach Randy Merriman. Merriman is co-founder of the Midwest Nationals and has had coaching stints at Republic, Three Rivers and Central Methodist.
Baade, who served as a designated hitter his senior season at Ozark, relishes the possibility of immediate playing time.
“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Baade said. “I could possibly start as a freshman because it is a first-year program.”
BBC will play its home games at U.S. Baseball Park and its practice facility will be the Marucci Clubhouse.
“What a great atmosphere, this is what fits me the best,” Baade said. “Playing at home, you can't ask for more.”
Tadlock bringing block party to Drury
Looking ahead to her college career at Drury, middle blocker Hannah Tadlock hopes she can be the same kind of defensive presence at the net she was for Ozark.
“I have the mentality I'm not going to let the ball hit the floor if there's anything I can do about it,” Tadlock said. “I'm working on being more of an offensive hitter. But I feel blocking is one of my strongest suits. I want to bring that to the table.”
Likewise, Tadlock plans to bring exceptional passion to the Lady Panthers.
“One of the things (Drury coaches) said when we first started talking was they noticed how competitive and aggressive I am on the court,” she said. “I’m happy I can give that to Drury.”
Tadlock aspires to coach and will actually get a head start on her career courtside this summer.
“I'd be happy to be a coach,” she said of her future plans. “My mom coaches Club Premier and has me as a head coach for a 12U team.”
Pair of Tigers to shoot hoops at C of O
Once Ozark’s Kyle Flavin and Blaine Cline began receiving recruiting interest from College of the Ozarks, it didn’t take long for them to commit to the Bobcats.
“It was the kind of school I've always looked to,” Flavin said. “As soon as they had interest, I was on top of it and very excited.”
“I've always known about C of O,” Cline said. “(Bobcats coach Steve Shepherd) made a good compliment about me after a game and we talked. I was interested. I started seeing what I could do to go there and it came out good.”
Cline is looking forward to the many changes that await him and Flavin.
“My whole life I've been looking up to Ozark basketball. Now, it will be cool to see another culture and coaching style and make adaptions,” Cline said. “It's going to be a great experience.”
The fact C of O has announced its plans to leave the NAIA in favor of the NCCAA didn’t sway the mindset of Flavin and Cline.
“I just want to play basketball,” Flavin said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
“It doesn't make a difference to me,” Cline said. “It will still be a good schedule. It's not too big of a deal.”
Miller to pitch at Avila
Ozark’s Holden Miller feels he made a good first impression on Avila, after the Eagles made a very favorable impression on him.
“At first I was going there just to see it,” Miller said of his official visit to the Kansas City area NAIA school. “When I got there, I saw it would be a nice place to be and thought it would be a good opportunity for me.”
Miller’s tryout for Avila coaches saw him pitch with a bit of a spotlight on him.
“They had a game that day, so their players were there also,” Miller said. “I had a lot of eyes on me. I was a little nervous, but was excited and did well. They liked what they saw and made me an offer."
