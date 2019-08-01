As the new guy at Headliner News, I’m trying my best to meet as many folks around town as I can. However, there are nearly 20,000 of ya’ll and just one of me.
One thing that’s apparent in my first month as the general manager at the Headliner is that there seems to be a friendly rivalry between Ozark and Nixa. Even the schools have caught on to that notion. I understand that there’s a football game that’s coming up that determines who is the best as the final seconds tick down on the scoreboard. I can’t wait!
By now, many of you have noticed a few changes in the look of the Headliner. Hopefully, most of you will warm to the changes with time. My intent is to freshen the appearance of the newspaper and make it easy reading. Some may notice larger and fewer photos on Page 1A.
As we become more and more tethered to our smartphones and our tablets, we may be less alert to the people around us. Connecting you to each other is not just Facebook or Instagram. That’s our job – to capture the people of Christian County and make them the stars of this newspaper.
Let’s face it, most of us read less and seem to be attracted like mosquitos to light when it comes to visuals. Hopefully, good photos on the pages of the Headliner will at least get many you to pick up a copy and scan the paper… Who knows? Ya’ll may be featured on one page or another as we make these changes.
It’s my hope, and that of our staff, that you will enjoy the pages and the new look of the Headliner.
Keep in mind that you don’t need Wi-Fi or worry about being fully charged to read the Headliner – it’s wireless.
It’s my hope that you’ll read each edition with a new enthusiasm and share with others.
Most import days
“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”
-Mark Twain
