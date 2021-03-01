Ozark’s records boards are positioned prominently enough along the hallway leading to and from the school’s gyms and its south entrance that one is bound to take a glance each time walking by.
Tyler Harmon didn’t need to ask after netting a career-hight eight 3-point goals versus Willard two weeks ago if he had matched or surpassed the Tigers’ standard for treys in a game.
“I already knew from walking down the hall and seeing all the records,” he said.
Indeed, 2015 Ozark grad Heath Carmichael’s record of 10 3-pointers is still standing.
Harmon’s overall contributions offensively are best reflected on a shot chart. His field goals are liable to show up anywhere from 20-25 feet away from the basket to 2-5 feet out practically under the goal.
Harmon followed up his 28-point performance against Willard by positioning himself in the paint and scoring 16 points against Republic last week. The 6-foot-1 point guard thrived while posting up opposite shorter defenders Drew McMillin and Will Fronabarger.
“That’s a skill I think every point guard should have,” Harmon said. “If you’re matched up with a smaller point guard, you should be able to post him up.”
“He’s always been a really good post-up player,” center Blaine Cline said of Harmon. “He has long arms and a really good fadeaway. He can bully the little kids when he posts up.”
Being comfortable enough to make a turnaround jumper didn’t happen overnight for Harmon. When getting his shots in, he makes sure to spread his attempts all over the court in preparation for what the defense is presenting him.
“You’ve got to practice what you want to do in a game,” Harmon said. “It comes in handy for games when they’re smaller than us.”
Harmon’s eight treys gave him further appreciation for McMillin’s 16 3-pointers against Camdenton earlier this season that tied a state record.
“It wasn’t Drew’s 16 threes. But I felt great,” Harmon said. “The goal was huge it looked like.”
Coach Mark Schweitzer feels Harmon is proving his worth at both ends of the court.
“That young man has been on a tear,” Schweitzer said. “His motor never stops and he gets (deflections) on defense. He’s a complete player. He’s been playing great and should be rolling into post-season feeling very good.”
Ozark (18-8) tips of Class 6 District 11 play tonight at home at 6 versus Branson (11-13). The other half of the District will feature Nixa (23-3) hosting Glendale (6-16) also at 6 tonight.
The Tigers are fresh from being upset by Joplin last week and vow not to look ahead to a possible title tilt with top-seeded Nixa.
Ozark beat Branson by 10 points in January. The Pirates have been peculiar, having upset Webb City while losing to Carl Junction and Willard. They have only five wins versus teams with a winning record.
“Anybody can beat anybody from our conference,” Cline said. “Teams like Branson, Carl Junction and Webb City have shown that. We know it will be a good game.”
If the seeds hold up and Ozark and Nixa do meet in the final Wednesday, the Tigers will have to get past the memories of their 72-41 whipping at the hands of the Eagles.
“We definitely don’t want to completely forget about that game because there’s a ton of things we can learn, especially with their 2-3 zone,” Cline said. “We’re going to have to watch the film and re-watch it. Hopefully, we go at it with a little different point of view.”
“Every team hopes to play its best in the post-season,” Harmon said. “We’ve got to hope we can compete.”
