Memorial Mass was held Saturday, May 8, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, St. Charles. Interment followed at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation to Siteman Cancer Center would be appreciated. Local arrangements under the direction and care of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Harold Dowers, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home in Springfield, Missouri. He was born on March 19, 1934, in Bagnell, Missouri, the son of the late Ira Patrick and Irmina (Gier) Dowers.
Harold grew up on a farm in the Ozarks surrounded by his extended family, where he enjoyed many adventures with his late brother, Leonard Dowers, and learned the values of hard work, honesty, integrity, faith and the joy of the out-of-doors.
Harold was the last of his family to attend a one-room school and the first to graduate college at the University of Missouri-Warrensburg. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen (Chenoweth) Dowers, served in the Army and worked at McDonnell Douglas as an avionics buyer for aircraft he loved so dearly. Harold was a family man, enjoying 35 years of marriage to Helen, raising their family, traveling, camping, trout fishing, hunting, scouting, gardening, yard work, photography, square dancing and was the treasurer of the Knights of Columbus. Sadly, Harold was widowed in 1990.
In 1995, Harold retired and married Patricia Ann Pierson. They enjoyed 20 years of retirement, traveling, golfing, bicycling, trout fishing, grilling, reading, yard work, and most of all, spending time with their extended family and many friends. Harold lived a life of faith as a devout Catholic. His storytelling, humor and boisterous laugh will be greatly missed.
Harold is survived by his children, Terry Ogles (the late Jim), Merrill Dowers and Beth Maldonado (Rene’), grandsons Matthew Ogles (Ashley), Andrew Ogles and great grandson, Grayson Ogles. He is also survived by four stepdaughters: Anne Burke, Kelly Barnett (Mark), Cathy Rhodes (Rocky) and Jenny Roth (Cameron), 13 step-grandchildren and nine step-great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.