Harold Hume

A graveside funeral will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Asher Cemetery, St. James, Missouri. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 24. in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Harold Austin Hume, 91, of Ozark passed away at the Baptist Home on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born Oct. 5, 1928, in the Rolla area, the son of John Jackson Hume and Lola (Jadwin) Hume. On Oct. 3, 1947, he and Bessie Mae Zimmerman were united in marriage.
Harold served his country in the US. Navy and was a graduate of Southwest Missouri State College.
Harold retired in 1985, after serving 25 years as budget director for the University of Missouri. He was an office manager for OATS in Columbia for the next five years. For 12 years, he and Bessie traveled full time in their R.V., including two trips up the Alaska Highway. Winters were spent in Texas, where they enjoyed square and round dancing.
Harold was a 50-year member of the Steelville Masonic Lodge. Church memberships included First Baptist Church of Branson and Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia.
Survivors include: His wife, Bessie; a son, Kevin Hume and wife Rachel of Brookfield, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Cody and Hayley; Harold was preceded in death by three brothers, a sister, and his parents.
