The Nixa and Ozark soccer teams are represented by seven selections on the All-COC First-Team.
Nixa’s First-Team choices include midfielder Abby Harrison, forward Katie Kamies, defender Kaya Cocanougher and forwards Kelsi Moore and Bailey Reynolds — all seniors.
Kamies accounted for 20 goals as the Lady Eagles rolled to the COC and Class 4 District 11 championships. She collected 13 goals and seven assists.
Harrison had a team-high 15 goals, to go along with four assists, while Reynolds dished out a team-high 10 assists, to go along with nine goals.
Moore netted 13 goals and four assists and Moore contributed three goals.
Ozark’s First-Team selections are junior goalkeeper Laney Burks and sophomore forward Molly Rushing.
The rest of the First Team is made up of Carthage forward Daniela Marquez, Republic forward Clara Fronabarger and defender Tyra Campbell, Webb City forwards Mileah Mitchell and Anea Berna and midfielder Melia Blair and Willard forward Jadia Holloman.
Nixa senior forward Ashlyn Stoneberger and Ozark sophomore midfielder Annabelle Shuler are second-teamers
Stoneberger had seven goals and seven assists.
Nixa junior midfielder Emma Hartley and senior defender Elena Mende and Ozark freshman defender Kiara Holt received honorable mention recognition.
Hartley had four goals and six assists and Mendie had a pair of goals.
Harrison was named the Class 4 District 11 MVP, while Cocanougher was tabbed the Defensive MVP and Nixa coach Evan Palmer was chosen as the Coach Of The Year.
Other First-Team choices for the Lady Eagles are Kamies, Moore, Reynolds and Stoneberger.
Second-teamers for Nixa include Mendie, Hartley and sophomore defender Lydia DeWild.
The Class 4 District 10 First-Team includes Ozark’s Burks, Rushing and Shuler.
Second-teamers for the Lady Tigers are junior midfielder Madison Morgan, freshman midfielder Kaylee Linnebur and sophomore defender Trinity Schupp.
