Christian County MU Extension 4-H has a new SPIN club taking hands-on learning to another level. SPIN stands for “special interest,” and means that the club meets for a minimum of six educational hours engaging youth in an experiential exploration of a topic of interest. In this case, the topic is poultry.
Christian County 4-H members of the Poultry Chain SPIN club meet monthly, both in-person and virtually. They are learning about poultry nutrition and care, as well as expanding their knowledge of poultry facts, and accomplishing basic poultry record keeping skills. By the end of the SPIN club’s six sessions, participating youth will be proficient in poultry management as well as poultry showmanship. It is also safe to say that responsibility, character and self-discipline are also on the learning menu.
When asked what the most difficult part of taking care of their chicks, the group unanimously answered “cleaning out the chicken coop!”
The Christian County Farm Bureau paid $592 to donate and distribute 200 chicks among 18 SPIN club members from seven different families in late February 2021. Each participant took home 10-12 one-day old barred rock chicks. The 4-H member is then responsible for the daily care of their birds such as food, water and shelter.
The chicks come with a few stipulations for the participants, hence the “chain” in the name of the club. Each Poultry Chain participant had to agree to bring at least three of their birds to show at the Christian County Livestock Show at the fair in July, as well as enter one poultry project in the 4-H building for conference judging.
“This is important for the 4-H’ers to make a commitment or goal and follow through with it as well as helping the poultry show grow at the livestock show this year,” said Christian County 4-H educator Jennifer Hancock.
All poultry chain birds will be judged in their own class at the Christian County Livestock Show on July 24.
Grace Day, 13, and Lucky Day, 11, a sister and brother duo are members of the Nixa Extreme Explorers 4-H Club. They have been working hard to tame their birds for showing by handling and holding them.
“We are looking forward to learning how to properly hold and show chickens,” the two said in a written interview.
You can follow up with the Poultry Chain SPIN club by coming out to the Christian County Fair on Saturday, July 24 at Finley River Park in Ozark, or follow Christian County 4-H on Facebook, @ChristianCo4h. For more information about Christian County 4-H, contact Jennifer Hancock at the Christian County MU Extension office by phone at (417) 581-3558 or by email HancockJP@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.