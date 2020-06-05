Luke Hauswirth and the Midwest Nationals 10U team he is coaching learned the hard way Thursday the favorite is knocked off on the ball diamond perhaps more often than in any other sport.
"We had been ranked No. 1 in the state, but lost 7-1," Hauswirth said, surely surprising many by revealing there are state rankings for club ball at the 10U level.
Hauswirth and his Midwest Nationals Blue teammates showed why they were favored over the Midwest Nationals White in Show-Me Collegiate League play Friday. The Blue, made up of college players, beat up on the White, made up of recent high schools grads, to the tune of 14-3 in five innings.
The Blue finished 2-1 during the opening week of SMCL action. The Midwest Nationals Red is off to a 4-1 start, but the Blue and its array of NCAA D-I players likely will be viewed as the team to beat by insiders and fans.
"There are a lot of big names who have drawn local attention around here, that's why we're the favorites," Hauswirth said. "It's exciting to be with a group that is this talented."
Hauswirth, a 2016 Nixa grad preparing for his senior season at Kansas State, is among the reasons the Blue is so highly thought of. The right-handed pitcher gained the win Friday by hurling the first three innings and allowing one run.
He is 4-0 over the past two seasons of Show-Me League play.
Huaswirth pitched four innings and posted a 0.00 ERA for Kansas State prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once college ball was halted, he was mindful to stay in shape.
"I was in Manhatten (Kansas) for a while and we had guys working out. But we couldn't work out at the (team) facility, so we were going to a city park or in a field we'd find," Hauswirth said. "Then, I started doing home workouts in the basement. I got to come back just in time when they opened (the Marucci Clubhouse) and I got to work out here.
"Today I topped out at 88 (mph). I feel good," he added. "That quarantine did wonders for guys who took advantage of it. We have guys around here who are looking 30 pounder bigger with muscle and other guys who were able to take care of their arms. We're all fresh."
The coronavirus pandemic changed Hauswirth's summer plans and will continue to have an affect on his daily life over the next year. He will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility he will receive due to the cancellation of the college season and return to the Wildcats.
"I had a job lined up for after graduation and was ready to call it a career after this year," he said. "I ended up having to back away from that. Quarantine happened and I don't want to be sitting in an office and kicking myself by not coming back to play next year. I've talked to too many people who say they wish they could still play or guys from high school who say they wish they would have (played in college). You're not always going to be able to play."
As for coaching, Hauswirth is enjoying calling the shots.
"(The Midwest Nationals) asked me if I wanted to help and I said yes," he said. "I wanted to stay around the game and I love kids."
