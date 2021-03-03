Lyla Watson’s career-high 22-point night that triggered Ozark’s upset of Willard two weeks ago is just the kind of performance she would have loved to share with her grandparents.
Watson’s grandparents on her father’s side of the family were killed in a twin-engine plane crash on the western edge of Branson and five miles from College of the Ozarks in December of 1999.
Jerry and Pat Watson, both 55 years old, were among the six people killed in the crash. The group was returning to the College of the Ozarks Airport from a trip to St. Louis in a plane owned by the college.
“They were great people and I wish I would have got to meet them,” Lyla said. “My parents (John and Amy) have mentioned that my grandpa would have loved to have watched me play because he loved sports and had loved watching my dad and his brother play sports while they grew up.”
Jerry Watson was a graphic arts professor at C of O and Pat Watson worked in the print shop on campus. Over the years, Lyla has heard many stories about her grandparents from their friends when she visits Point Lookout.
“I’ve grown up going to C of O basketball camps. Everyone there knows my last name because my grandparents were so invested in the college and so involved in athletics at C of O,” Lyla said. “When I walk in the gym, there is an athletic hall with names of people who have meant a lot to the college and my grandpa Jerry’s name and picture are on that wall.”
As Lyla has grown up, her faith that God had a plan for her grandparents has stayed strong.
“My Dad has said they would be so proud of me and I would love to have them here right now,” she said. “But I know that wasn’t God’s plan at this time in life. Their life was ended at that time and I know that’s what was supposed to happen.”
